Voting rights group holds bus tour in Tampa while presidential candidates hold rallies

TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) – While both presidential candidates made their way across Tampa today, so did a bus tour designed to get people to the polls.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) put a bus on the streets in Tampa Thursday to encourage people to vote.

The coalition made stops at several locations across Tampa Bay, including early voting sites and also had people out canvassing neighborhoods to get people to the polls.

“This is the opportunity to come and join us. We are knocking doors. We are encouraging people and we are asking folks to have their voter plan, that is inclusive of family members and neighbors to the polls,” said community leader Connie Burton.

FRRC also had a bus tour areas of Miami Thursday.