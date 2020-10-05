Voting rights group donates $1.5 million to help former felons in Hillsborough County pay off court fees

TAMPA (WFLA) – On the final day of voter registration before the 2020 presidential election, the Hillsborough County Court system received a big donation to help former felons regain their right to vote.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition tour bus rolled into downtown Tampa Monday morning to drop off a check of more than $1.5 million to the Clerk of the Courts, Pat Frank.

“The mission of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is to end the disenfranchisement, break down barriers,” Deputy Director Neil Volz said.

The tour bus has been traveling around Florida dropping off checks in 60 of 67 counties to help former felons pay off fines, fees and restitution so they regain the eligibility to vote.

“All across the state we’ve seen court houses, court systems are losing money,” Volz said.

That is why the leadership of the FRRC said these donations are a win for Florida taxpayers and democracy.

“We have really had to struggle all of us to get a right to vote and it was suppression that did this,” Frank said, before adding she believes Florida lawmakers need to get rid of the law requiring returning citizens pay outstanding court fees before they can vote.

Recently, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta overturned a lower court ruling and upheld the law passed by the Republican-led legislature and signed by Gov. DeSantis in 2019 after the passage of Amendment 4.

Nearly two-third of Florida voters in 2018 approved the state constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for non-violent offenders after the completion of their sentence.

Since the federal appeals court ruling, the FRRC has seen a spike in financial donations as it has raised more than $25 million for its fees and fines fund.

“Folks across the country have been contributing money because they believe like we believe that no American citizen should be forced to choose between putting food on their table or voting,” FRRC executive director Desmond Meade said.

Some of the donations have come from corporations and sports teams, as well as well known athletes like Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

While the big check that arrived Monday may not help some former felons vote next month, it should create a path for them to vote in future elections.

MORE TOP STORIES