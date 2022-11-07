TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Right now, in Hillsborough County, approximately 34% of eligible voters have cast their ballots.

Hillsborough County’s Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said, so far, the early voting turnout is less than the 2018 midterms.

Supervisor Latimer expects Tuesday will be a busy day at the polls, and 8 On Your Side wants to make sure it’s a smooth one.

In the final hours before the midterms, 8 On Your Side is talking with voters about top concerns.

For Neal Brown, one pressing issue is the economy.

“Everybody is being impacted,” said Brown. “We need food prices to continue to go down, not go up. Rent is gone, skyrocketing.”

Since 2013, Latimer has been Hillsborough’s top election official.

“We’ve got our routine down pretty good,” he said.

Remember, to cast your ballot on Election Day, you must vote in your designated precinct or your vote will not count. Bring a current and valid photo ID with signature. On Hillsborough’s website, you can find a list of acceptable forms of identification.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

“We always get a nice crunch of vote-by-mail ballots get dropped on Election Day,” said Latimer.

If you still have your vote-by-mail ballot, you have until 7 p.m. on election day to drop it off.

You must deliver it to the Supervisor of Elections Office, not a precinct.

In Florida, you can track your mail ballot online.

If your elections supervisor has not received it yet, you can choose to vote in person at your precinct on Election Day.

“Do you have any concerns about voter intimidation?” asked investigator Mahsa Saeidi.

“I don’t. In Florida, we have some great laws,” said Latimer. “You can’t just walk up and say, ‘I want to be a poll watcher.'”

Finally, if a poll worker challenges your eligibility, you may be asked to vote a provisional ballot.

Your ballot will not go in the tabulator. Instead, you put it in a secrecy envelope and sign the outside and you will get a stub with a ticket number. The signature will be compared with the one on file.

It is up to you to check the status of your provisional ballot online.

Whether you vote a provisional ballot or you vote by mail, you have two days to cure your ballot and fix any issues with the signature. The deadline is Thursday at 5 p.m.