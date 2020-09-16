USPS under fire for flyers

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a United States Postal Service worker makes a delivery with gloves and a mask in Warren, Mich. A group of states suing over service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal judge to immediately undo some of them, saying the integrity of the upcoming election is at stake.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya,File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The US Postal Service may have had good intentions when it sent out flyers to voters across the country about mail-in voting, but it didn’t completely turn out the way the wanted.

The flyers encourage people to request mail in ballots at least 15 days prior to election day.

The problem is, states vary, in Florida, you do have to request a mail-in ballot however, in Colorado and eight other states and the District of Columbia, voters don’t have to request mail-in ballots.

Colorado’s secretary of state filed a lawsuit against the US Postal Service, embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and other USPS officials over the mailer that’s information she says will mislead voters in the state.

“These false statements will confuse Colorado voters, likely causing otherwise-eligible voters to wrongly believe that they may not participate in the upcoming election. This attempt at voter suppression violates the United States Constitution and federal statutes and must be stopped immediately,” the complaint from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and filed in Federal District Court states.

Brian Corley, the Supervisor of Elections in Pasco County, doesn’t see a problem with the flyers.

“The mailer from the USPS to my knowledge is historic. I don’t recall them ever doing a mailer to literally every individual.,” Corley said.

The postal service released a statement which said in part the ‘mailer was intended to be general all-purpose guidance on the use of the mail, and not guidance on state rules.’

