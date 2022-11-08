TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay voters cast their ballots Tuesday to pick their candidates for several state and federal offices, including Florida’s congressional representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.

One hotly contested race is for the representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District, formerly occupied by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

On the Republican side is Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna. Challenging her claim is Democratic Eric Lynn, who was once a national security adviser to President Barack Obama.

The results of the election will be updated live in the chart below as the ballots come in.