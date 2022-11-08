TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The race is on for who fills Florida’s U.S. Senate seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings’ battle for the spot finishes tonight.

Once polling locations officially close at 7 p.m., results will begin to appear in the live tracker below.

Rubio, a Republican senator who has represented Florida in the U.S. Senate since 2011, once served as a city commissioner in West Miami before he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, and later the U.S. Senate. Rubio became the Speaker of the Florida House in 2006.

Demings, a Democratic U.S. Congresswoman, is fighting Rubio for his Senate seat. Before she was elected to the U.S. House in 2016, Demings served as an officer in the Orlando Police Department, eventually rising in the ranks to be Orlando’s first female chief of police in 2007. She later served as the representative for Florida’s 10th U.S. Congressional District. .

As of Monday, nearly 2.3 million Floridians voted at early polling locations and more than 2.6 million ballots had been cast by mail, according to the Florida Division of Elections. There were also about 1.7 million vote-by-mail ballots that had not yet been returned.

Why this race matters

Control of the U.S. Senate is currently in Democrat hands with a razor-thin majority, thanks to a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris. The race between Rubio and Demings could help decide which party is in charge, in addition to other key senate contests across the U.S.

The Florida race has garnered attention from prominent players in national politics, with President Biden and former President Trump each holding rallies to stump for their party’s candidate in the days leading up to the election.

While Florida’s Senate race isn’t the only opportunity to alter the balance of power in Congress, most polls are predicting a Rubio win. If Demings takes the seat, it means Democrats are a step closer to keeping their majority control in the upper chamber.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest Election Day coverage from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.