TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s 14th Congressional District Representative Kathy Castor won a ninth term in Congress on Tuesday, beating Tampa Republican businessman James Judge in a race that was over early on election night.

Castor, a Democrat, had name recognition, incumbency and a campaign war chest that was much larger than Judge’s finances.

Castor left her campaign headquarters around 7:45, saying she was headed to a climate change conference in Egypt. Before she left, she said she was ready for a new Congress.

“If the GOP majority in Congress is going to roll back what we’ve done to cut the costs of prescription drugs, to cap insulin, to cut energy cost – then they’re going to have a fight on their hands,” Castor said.

Castor had said she is also ready to work with the GOP when needed during her 9th term.

“Obviously, we’ve got to tackle inflation. We’ve got to lower cost and put money back in peoples pockets,” Castor said. “I’ve worked with Congressman [Gus] Bilirakis, Congressman [Vern] Buchanan.”

Earlier in the day, Castor had said she would not take any perceived advantage over Judge for granted, insisting the politics and economy of today reminded her of her 2010 race against Mike Prendergast.

“There was an economic squeeze on people, a foreclosure crisis and people really cast their vote in an expression of anger,” Castor said. “And it kind of feels like that now because people are hurting.”