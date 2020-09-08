Raymond James Stadium to open as early voting site for Hillsborough County voters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections has announced voters can now cast their vote at Raymond James Stadium for the presidential election.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority announced the stadium will be one of 26 early voting sites open Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

“I’ve always said that elections are a community project, and what we’re seeing this election is that we have wonderful community support,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. “This partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority is about more than just space. It’s about communicating with our citizens that voting is important.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Supervisor of Elections and the Tampa Sports Authority to ensure that every citizen in Hillsborough County has the ability to participate in early voting at Raymond James Stadium,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “Increasing voter registration and participation is an essential part of our player-led social justice initiative and we look forward to playing a vital role in helping our community exercise its right to vote.”

The news comes following the announcement that Amalie Arena will also be used as an early voting site.

During the Early Voting period, voters who choose to Vote By Mail will be able to drop their ballots off at a curbside drop-off tent at Raymond James Stadium or any of the other Early Voting sites.

Voters who prefer to vote from home can visit VoteHillsborough.org or call (813) 744-5900 to request a Vote By Mail ballot. The office will begin mailing ballots to requesters on September 24.