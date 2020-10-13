Polk voters receive sealed ballot return envelopes. What should you do?

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Supervisor of Elections is providing remedies as dozens of voters reported receiving sealed ballot return envelopes.

“We believe that it’s from moisture. Most of those ballots went out on a rainy weekend, unfortunately, and as it made it through the mail stream, the moisture might have caused them to stick to themselves,” said Lori Edwards, elections supervisor.

More than 60 voters reported the issue, according to Edwards.

The county has, so far, sent out more than 152,000 ballots by mail for the Nov. 3 election, according to a report dated Oct. 12.

Voters can open the sealed envelope with a knife or letter opener, insert their ballot and tape it back together, Edwards said.

“It’s a great idea if you’re taping your envelope to go ahead and initial where you taped it, just so we know that it was you that taped it,” she said.

If a voter is more comfortable, he or she can get a new envelope.

“We are happy to mail anybody a brand new envelope. We’ll do it the minute you call or you could come by and pick one up,” said Edwards.

The office can be reached by phone at (863) 534-5888 or in person at 70 Florida Citrus Blvd. in Winter Haven.

Edwards believes Polk County could send out double the amount of mail-in ballots it did in 2016.

“I do think that’s all about COVID-19,” she said.

Many people opted to bring their ballots to official drop-off sites in the county rather than put them in the mail.

“I feel safer. Just more safe,” said Paulett Wilson, a voter from Winter Haven.

“I kind of don’t trust the mail. I’ve heard too many bad things and I thought this would be the safest way to get our ballot counted,” said Domenick Palumbo, a voter from Lakeland.

“Dropping off our ballot to make sure it gets there,” said Frank, a voter from Davenport, who did not want to provide his last name.

“Why are you doing that?” asked 8 On Your Side’s Staci DaSilva.

“Never know with the mail!” replied Frank.

Polk County voters can drop off their ballots at the Election Operations Center in Winter Haven during regular business hours and Polk County’s Election Headquarters at 250 S. Broadway Ave. in Bartow, at any time.

In-person early voting runs Oct. 19 – Nov. 1.

Voters can drop off their ballots at early voting polling sites during that time.

