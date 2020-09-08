Pasco County Supervisor of Elections warns if you vote twice you may face jail time

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday, Aug. 20. Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation for weeks. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Supervisor of Elections has a stern warning for voters attempting to vote twice to “test” the system for the upcoming General Election.

“While we all want to ensure the integrity of any election, voters need to be aware that per Florida law, any voter who willfully votes or attempts to vote both in person and by mail is committing a felony and will be referred to the State Attorney’s Office for prosecution,” Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said.

The news comes following President Trump encouraging voters to send in vote-by-mail ballots and go to vote in person which could lead to violations of both state and federal law.

The supervisor of elections also says going to an early voting site or Election Day polling place to “verify” your vote-by- mail ballot was received is neither appropriate nor necessary and will only serve to cause unnecessary delays for those who are in line to vote.

Voters can check the status of their ballot here or call 1-800-851-8754.