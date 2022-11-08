MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — In South Florida, Republican Senator Marco Rubio was projected as the winner in his re-election race just after 8 p.m. by many major new organizations.

Rubio came out to claim victory in front of cheering supporters just after 8:30 p.m.

“Obviously I’m grateful for winning an election, but I’m really grateful for all of the blessings I’ve been given, the friendships, the family and the extraordinary honor to represent this extraordinary state,” said Rubio.

He told supporters that voters knew exactly what they wanted and they voted to get it.

“What Americans basically want is what my parents wanted, it’s what all of you wanted, it’s what people all over the world want but have been able to fulfill here,” Rubio said. “They want to be able to have a job that pays a decent wage, they want to be able to live in a home that they own in a neighborhood that is safe.”

As he did during his campaign, the Republican Senator spoke about crime, inflation and border security, saying that is why voters chose him.

“The people in this country are going to vote for the people who fight for people like them. They are going to fight for people who care about being safe, that don’t want drugs coming across our border, that don’t want illegal immigration running rampant into our country,” said Rubio.

He also predicted a major change in the U.S. Senate.

“What I hope is that I’m going to wake up tomorrow morning and all of you are – maybe even later tonight – and we are all going to learn there is a new Republican majority in the U.S. Senate,” said Rubio.