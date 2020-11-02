Jill Biden coming to Tampa and St. Petersburg on Election Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr. Jill Biden is visiting the Tampa Bay area on Election Day in a last-minute push in hopes of helping her husband get elected.
The Biden campaign announced, Jill will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg.
Jill Biden was most recently in town on Sunday campaigning for her husband Joe Biden in hosting a drive-in rally in Tampa.
A time and location for Tuesday’s visit has yet to be announced.
LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS:
- Election Day 2020: What to do if you’re asked to vote a provisional ballot at Tampa Bay polls
- Florida 2020 presidential election latest: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden
- Florida election: Will mail-in ballot signatures become the ‘hanging chads’ of 2020?
- Battling false information: Where to go for facts before Election Day
- Florida vote by mail: What do you do if your mail ballot hasn’t been counted yet?
- Battleground Florida: All eyes on Sunshine State in final stretch of 2020 election
- Florida vote by mail: Can you get two mail ballots for the same election?
- Record number of ballots already submitted across Tampa Bay ahead of Election Day
- Voting in Florida: Data shows Florida’s youth, unmarried women voting more than ever in 2020 election
- Saturday marks final day to request mail-in ballot in Florida