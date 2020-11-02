Jill Biden coming to Tampa and St. Petersburg on Election Day

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr. Jill Biden is visiting the Tampa Bay area on Election Day in a last-minute push in hopes of helping her husband get elected.

The Biden campaign announced, Jill will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Jill Biden was most recently in town on Sunday campaigning for her husband Joe Biden in hosting a drive-in rally in Tampa.

A time and location for Tuesday’s visit has yet to be announced.

