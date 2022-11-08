Sign directing voters to polling place with political signs in the background (GettyImages)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Election Day is here and Floridians who have not voted early or sent back mail-in ballots can head to their precinct to cast their ballots.

If you experience issues while voting on Tuesday, problems at your polling place can be reported by calling your county’s supervisor of elections office at the numbers listed below:

The Florida Divisions of Elections‘ voter assistance hotline can be reached at 1-866-308-6739 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, with extended hours on Election Day.

The Florida Divisions of Election’s voter fraud hotline can be reached at 1-877-868-3737, also Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

According to the Florida Divisions of Elections, “97.012(15), Florida Statutes, the Department of State has authority to conduct preliminary investigations into any allegations of irregularities or fraud involving voter registration or voting, or candidate or issue petition activities.”