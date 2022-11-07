TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking to vote but don’t know where to go? Look no further. Residents in the Tampa Bay area who are looking to head to the poll this Election Day can find their appropriate polling place by following the links below.

As a reminder, polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To avoid delays at the polling place, voters are asked to bring one or two forms of current identification that include a signature and photo. Without proper identification, voters may still vote on a provisional ballot, which must later be evaluated by a canvassing board for eligibility.

The following are commonly accepted forms of photo identification:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee ID

If your photo ID does not include your signature, you may be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.

Citrus County

Residents in Citrus County who wish to vote on Election Day can find their precinct and voting locations by clicking here.

County officials remind voters they must bring their voter identification card or other acceptable forms of ID to vote.

Residents can also find out what their voter registration status is by clicking here.

Hardee County

Residents in Hardee County can use an online county precinct finder tool to help locate their respective precinct for Election Day. To use the tool, click here.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hernando County

Residents in Hernando County who wish to vote on Election Day can find their precinct and voting locations by clicking here.

Residents can also check their registration status by clicking here.

Highlands County

Residents in Highlands County who wish to vote on Election Day can find their precinct and voting locations by clicking here.

County officials also provide a map of precinct locations across the county. For a downloadable 2022 Highlands County voter guide, click here.

Hillsborough County

Residents in Hillsborough County can find their correct precinct and voting locations by clicking here.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote, however, if you arrive at the polling place after 7 p.m., you will not be allowed to vote.

Manatee County

Residents in Manatee County looking to find their Election Day polling place can do so by clicking here.

Officials also provide a list of all polling locations throughout the county which can be found by clicking here. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Pasco County

Residents in Pasco County looking to find their Election Day polling place can do so by clicking here.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Remember to bring your photo and signature identification when you go to vote.

Pinellas County

Residents in Pinellas County can use a Precinct Finder tool to view their current voting precinct and polling place, as well as a listing of elected officials/voting districts in their precinct.

Voters can also view a precinct-specific sample ballot and other election-related information for the election.

Polk County

Polk County residents can use an online tool to find their appropriate polling place on Election Day by clicking here.

Residents who are unsure of their correct precinct can call the Polk County Supervisor of Elections at (863) 534-5888, who will provide their precinct number and location.

Sarasota County

Residents in Sarasota County can find their precinct and voting locations by clicking here.

Following Hurricane Ian, some Election Day polling locations have been temporarily relocated. To view a list of Emergency Polling Place Changes, click here.

The Florida Department of State ensures there are ample opportunities for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to be able to cast ballots safely and securely in the General Election on Nov. 8. Check the Florida Department of State’s website often for any updates.

For a list of all voter locations throughout the Sunshine state’s 67 counties, click here.