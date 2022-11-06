TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters who requested ballots by mail for the 2022 midterm election have received them, and many have made their decisions and mailed them back to their county’s Supervisor of Elections office for their votes to be counted.

If you’re wondering how to check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot, you can go online to your county’s election website. All a voter will need to enter is their first and last name, as well as their birth date.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, a vote-by-mail ballot must be received to a county’s Supervisor of Elections’ office no later than 7 p.m. local time on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots can also be returned to secure ballot intake stations, according to the Florida Division of Elections. These intake stations are required to be at Supervisors of Elections’ offices and at each branch office and other optional stations that may be added at the discretion of the county supervisor of elections.

Here’s a county-by-county list of where to check the status of your ballot: