How many Tampa Bay voters sent in registrations during the state’s deadline extension Tuesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Supervisor of Elections offices within Tampa Bay’s biggest counties received more than 5,000 voter registrations on Tuesday before the state’s 7 p.m. deadline extension.

At least 5,142 people in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota submitted voter registrations on Tuesday, according to email responses from Supervisors of Elections in those counties.

“As you may know, paper voter registration applications may still arrive and will be honored if they are postmarked by October 6,” Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards said. “The approximate number of people that registered to vote in Polk County as a result of the extension is 1,150.”

Elections officials tell 8 On Your Side that not all of the voter registrations they received on Tuesday may be new ones.

8 On Your Side documented the state’s malfunctioning website Monday night that prompted the state’s deadline extension and previously reported on predictions it would crash on October 5.

“Well thank you, we’re appreciative that you followed up and put the pressure on the state to be able to get to vote,” said the viewer from Pinellas County who alerted 8 On Your Side to the website troubles.

The viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was able to help his 23-year-old stepdaughter register easily on the Florida Department of State website Tuesday after the hours of frustration the day before.

In Pinellas County, the Supervisor of Elections office said it received 1,162 registration applications Tuesday either “in the office or on the web.”

A federal judge on Friday morning denied granting another extension to Florida’s voter registration deadline following a lawsuit.

“In so ruling, this court notes every man who stepped foot on the Moon launched from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida,” Chief US District Judge Mark Walker wrote. “Yet, Florida has failed to figure out how to run an election properly — a task simpler than rocket science.”

Misconfigured computer servers that limited capacity were to blame for Monday’s voter registration problems, not hackers, the state said Wednesday.

Secretary of the State Laurel Lee said the website Monday had an unprecedented 1.1 million requests an hour.

Florida officials estimate 40,000 people registered when the state extended the deadline by seven hourson Tuesday.

After approximately 3,000 people went to Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Offices on Monday, about 136 walked into their offices on Tuesday to submit paper applications. Director of Communications Gerri Kramer said 1,436 online applications were also received Tuesday compared to 2,948 on Monday.

“These are approximate numbers, because some of the applications could be duplicates or updates to registrations already on file,” Kramer said in an email to 8 On Your Side.

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley told 8 On Your Side “don’t conflate the registrations from (Tuesday) with complete certainty that it’s correlated to the extension of voter registration for the general elections.”

Corley said approximately 632 individuals in submitted registestration applications online and the Pasco tax collector’s office reported approximately 114. He added that “several hundred registered in our office.”

In Manatee County, the majority of the 486 voter registration applications received before 7:00 pm were online, 352.

Manatee Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett told 8 On Your Side his office had been receiving roughly the same number of applications per day. He cautioned some registrations from Tuesday may be “duplicates.”

Bennett said some already registered voters have been “panicking” and submitting unnecessary registrations because the political parties have sent out so much mail.

The Sarasota Supervisor of Elections office only reported 26 walk-ins on Tuesday who registered to vote before the deadline extension at the three offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port.