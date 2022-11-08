TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The long-running fight over Hillsborough County’s transportation surtax continued on Election Day with the measure appearing on the ballot for voters despite ongoing legal challenges.

While supported by county commissioners and even Tampa’s mayor, the transportation tax has yet to fully win its fight in court, putting the funds collected to pay for it in limbo. Voters will be able to vote on the surtax in the midterms, but the legal challenges remain in progress.

