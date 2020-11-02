Hillsborough County records record number of early votes and few problems

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Early voters and mail-in ballots have been coming into Hillsborough County in record numbers. On Monday, a steady stream of drivers came to the Supervisor of Elections Office to drop off their votes in person.

“It is important because we need something. We need a change, we need a good thing happens,” said voter Candida Tizon.

Melissa Joplin came to drop off her vote. It’s a first for her.

“I’m 46 and this is my first time ever voting and I just felt it was important to support my president,” said Joplin who adds she didn’t feel safe just mailing it in. “I didn’t want to do mail-in because of who I support and worry that there might be something funny behind that, so I wanted to make sure and bring it in myself.”

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says there have been no major problems with mail in ballots or early voting.

Latimer says a small number of ballots were sent in without a signature and his office is working to contact voters to straighten those issues out.

“We had a little over eight hundred and over 350 have been cured, that was a couple of days ago,” said Latimer.

The Supervisor of Elections says voters still have time to correct problems if their vote has not been counted by now.

“The voter has till two days after the election to cure their signature. At that point, then they will go to the canvassing board to either be accepted or rejected,” said Latimer.

