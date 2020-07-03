Hillsborough County absentee ballots on their way to mailboxes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has begun sending out ballots for the primary election to absent military voters and those overseas.

More than 4,300 absentee ballots were issued already for the primary, and 290,000 more ballots are coming. The county says that’s nearly double the number of ballots that went out in initial mailings for the 2016 primary election.

Voters can get their ballot through VoteHillsborough.org or by calling (813) 744-5900. The deadline to do so is Aug. 8.

Only registered voters will be able to get a ballot. The deadline to register is July 20.

Voters can mail in their ballot or drop it off at any of the four Hillsborough County

Supervisor of Elections offices (during office hours) or 24 Early Voting sites (during Early Voting hours).

Tents will be set up outside each office so voters can drive up and drop their ballot off without having to leave their car.

“We are dealing with very uncertain times right now, but if you request a Vote By Mail ballot, you won’t have to worry about leaving home to vote,” said Craig Latimer, Supervisor of Elections. “We’ll deliver the election to you.”

For more information, visit VoteHillsborough.org.

