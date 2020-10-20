Floridians are stressed about the 2020 presidential race, USF survey finds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Floridians are worried about the upcoming presidential election, according to a new survey out of the University of South Florida.

With less than 15 days until the nation decides who will be elected president, researchers at the University of South Florida conducted a statewide survey, sampling the opinions of 600 Floridians between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 on their feelings about the election.

Almost 90% of the 600 respondents— Republicans and Democrats, alike— acknowledged that this was a “very important” election.

More than 80% of respondents across the aisle also said that this year’s election was a source of considerable stress and worry.

Among the most important issues in this election cycle, most of the respondents said jobs and the economy were the primary topic they would use to consider who to vote for this year.

More than 45% of respondents indicated that they would vote “by mail-in or absentee ballot”, compared to the 34% who said they would vote “in-person on election day.”

A record-breaking 2.5 million Floridians have already cast their ballots through the mail this year, only 200,000 fewer than the number of mailed-in votes in the 2016 election.

According to data from the Florida Secretary of State, in 2016 only 28.7% of general election voters cast ballots by mail.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Craig Latimer, tweeted that Hillsborough County voters had already broken the county’s record for mail-in ballots.

Another record broken – we have already received more Vote By Mail ballots than were cast in the 2016 presidential election — Craig Latimer 🗳️ (@HillsboroughSOE) October 20, 2020

By Monday, more than 27 million ballots had been cast nationwide.

