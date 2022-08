TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 primary elections to decide their nominees for key positions in both the state and federal government.

For the U.S. Senate, only one senate position is up for election. Democrats were the only ones who had a primary for the position with four candidates.

Meanwhile, several positions for the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election this year.

The results will be updated below.