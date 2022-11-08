TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Election Day is here and in just a few hours, polls will close and results will start coming in to let voters know who will represent them as elected officials.

Here’s everything you need to know this Election Day:

When can I vote?

If you have not voted yet, you still have time. Polls are open through 7 p.m. in the Tampa Bay area if you still need to cast your ballot.

If you’re not sure where you can vote, check here: How to find your Election Day poll

It’s important to remember that as long as you are in line at your polling place at 7 p.m., you are allowed to vote. If you run into any problem, check here: How to report problems at Tampa Bay polling places

When will we see results?

Local results will likely start coming in soon after polls close at 7 p.m. You can check for live updates in WFLA.com’s Election Day live blog.

Statewide results may not come in until after polls in the Florida Panhandle close. Those counties are in a different time zone and will be open one hour later, through 7 p.m. their time but 8 p.m. ET.

How soon election results will be reported on Tuesday may have something to do with how many people voted early or voted by mail. According to Florida officials, nearly 5 million people in the state already voted before Election Day.

Where can I see results?

Here’s where to find all election results for the Tampa Bay area:

This article and the articles above will be updated throughout election night. Please check back for the latest information.