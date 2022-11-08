TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Election Day is here, marking the last day Florida voters can head to the polls and make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections.

WFLA News Channel 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters and will have you covered throughout Election Day. Check back here for live updates throughout the day (all times local, latest updates will appear at top):

4:30 a.m.

Polls will open in the Tampa Bay area in just a few hours. Voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. ET through 7 p.m. Where you go to vote on Tuesday will depend on where you live. You can find your specific polling location here.

Millions of Floridians have already cast their ballots by voting early or voting by mail.

Voters all around Tampa Bay will make their voices heard in hundreds of key races – from major state offices like the governor and agriculture commissioner, to local school board races.

Results will start coming in soon after polls close at 7 p.m. As soon as they do, you can find real-time results on WFLA’s election results page.