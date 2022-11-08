TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polls will soon close in Florida and election results will start to be reported throughout the state.

WFLA News Channel 8 is your local election headquarters and will be live on air and online throughout election night to bring you the latest results and analysis on what it means for the Tampa Bay area, the state of Florida and the United States as a whole.

WFLA.com’s J.B. Biunno will be live from the WFLA Now stream center starting as soon as polls close at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. He will be joined by a panel of political experts throughout the night to break down and analyze the latest election results.

WFLA’s Tallahassee reporter Libbey Dean will be live in the stream center with the latest on statewide elections. Nexstar DC correspondent Hannah Brandt will also join live from Washington with a look at how Florida elections could impact the balance of power and what Republicans may do if they get back control of the U.S. House or Senate.

Jim Davis, a former Congressman who represented the Tampa Bay area in the U.S. House, will serve as the Democratic analyst in WFLA Now’s election night coverage. Davis ran for Florida governor in 2006 but lost to Charlie Crist, who was a Republican at the time and is now running for governor as a Democrat.

Kelli Stargel, state senator for Florida’s District 22, will be the Republican analyst. Stargel was elected to the Florida Senate in 2012 and will be term-limited out of office in January. Most recently, Stargel authored the senate version of Florida’s abortion ban.

Tara Newsom from St. Petersburg College rounds out the WFLA Now Election Day panel. Newsom teaches political science and is the founding director of the college’s Center for Civic Learning and Community Engagement.