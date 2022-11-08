TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida voters will cast their ballots in several key races on and ahead of Election Day, including selecting the state’s Cabinet members.

In the Florida Attorney General race, Republican incumbent Ashley Moody will take on Democrat Aramis Ayala.

In the race for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Democrat Adam Hattersley is challenging Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis.

The cabinet seat for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture is open after Nikki Fried decided to run for governor during the primaries. Florida voters have the choice of Republican Wilton Simpson or Democrat Naomi Esther Blemur.

Take a look at the up-to-the-minute results below. Note: The live tracker will remain at zero until the polls close at 7 p.m. ET. The results will begin to come in shortly after.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on the latest Election Day coverage from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.