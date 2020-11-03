Election Day questions voters need to have answered before they head to the polls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s no doubt Florida voters are extremely interested in this election.

The numbers in Florida were off the charts, so many people showed up for early voting, the state actually set a record.

If those numbers are any indication of Tuesday’s turnout, the polls are expected to be packed as people cast their ballots on Election Day.

“This is our democracy. Get out and vote,” said Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Craig Latimer. “You’ve got a voice. Use it.”

On Election Day, the number one thing people ask in Tampa Bay. Where is their polling place?

On Election Day, you must vote at your exact polling location. That’s the only place your ballot can be cast. The supervisor of elections says it is often confusing for voters since people can vote at any location during the early voting process.

To make voting as quick and easy as possible for you, it’s recommended that you double-check your polling location. You can do that online through the Florida Department of State website or on your county’s election website.

Latimer says his office is flooded on Election Day with phone calls with voters asking the exact location of their polling place.

It’s also important to keep in mind, especially this year, there could be polling location changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another item you must bring in order to cast your ballot – your driver’s license. You can’t vote without it. If you don’t have one, there are other options for identification.

“Student ID, government ID and passport,” Lamiter said.

So, when is the best time to vote, and when is the worst?

Latimer says the best time to vote on Tuesday is in the middle of the day.

“First thing in the morning. By 7, we generally have people lined up and ready to go to work. It’s a busy time. Then, it’s busy 6 at night. I tell people 10 and 2. That’s where you’re going to have the best success.” Latimer said.

One more thing you’ll need to bring? A mask, since social distancing protocol will be in place to ensure voter safety and health.

