TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Election Day has arrived, and both candidates for Florida governor will be in Tampa Bay for the final hours of the race.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist, the former Republican governor turned former Democratic congressman, made their final push for votes on Monday.

“DeSantis is going down in less than 24 hours,” Crist told voters in Tampa Monday, on the eve of Election Day.

Crist said he’s the candidates who cares the most about Floridians, and the one who is fighting for reproductive rights.

Meanwhile, DeSantis spent the day before the election rallying in South Florida.

“Are you happy to live in the free state of Florida?” he asked supporters. “We’ve been fighting and had your back for the last 4 years and we just ask that you have mine coming up on the Election Day.”

On Monday, the governor was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but that didn’t come without a little jab.

Both candidates emphasized the importance of voter turnout.

“As former President Barack Obama said, ‘when we vote, we win’. He was right,” Crist said.

“We’ve got a good opportunity here on Tuesday to make our voice heard,” said DeSantis.

The governor is set to spend election night in downtown Tampa. Crist will watch the results in St. Petersburg.

Results will start coming in soon after polls close at 7 p.m. As soon as they do, you can find real-time results on WFLA’s election results page.