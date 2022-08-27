TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Rep. and Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is expected to make a ‘major campaign announcement’ Saturday in South Florida.

Crist is coming off a victory during the primary elections Tuesday after he won enough votes to secure the Democratic nomination for Florida governor.

The longtime politician previously served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011 while he was a member of the Republican Party. He will now run against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in an attempt to regain his old position.

During his Tuesday victory speech, Crist condemned what he called Republican extremism, saying that politicians like DeSantis were rolling back civil liberties and attacking democracy.

“[DeSantis] is abusive, he is a bully, and he’s dangerous,” Crist said Tuesday night.

