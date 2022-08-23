TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Florida, has won the Democratic primary for Florida’s gubernatorial election.

Crist previously served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011 as a member of the Republican Party at the time.

He would later switch allegiances to the Democratic Party in 2012, eventually becoming the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 13th District.

Crist will now campaign against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis for his position in the general elections on Nov. 8, 2022.