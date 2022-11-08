ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Within minutes of the last polls closing in Florida, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist gave a concession speech, congratulating Gov. Ron DeSantis on winning a second term in office and thanking Florida voters.

Crist spoke for about two minutes in front of a crowd of supporters at his election night event at the Hilton in St. Petersburg.

“I want to give a congratulations to Governor DeSantis on his re-election,” Crist said. “Governor DeSantis, to you and your family, I wish you only the best, and I wish the best to my fellow Floridians.”

Crist previously served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011 as a member of the Republican Party at the time.

He later switched to the Democratic Party in 2012, eventually becoming the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 13th District.

Crist resigned in August as Florida’s representative for the 13th Congressional District. The seat was already up for a race in November when Crist announced his campaign to be governor.

“It’s been an absolute blessing to serve as governor before, and to serve as a congressman for my hometown. I think the most blessed man ever,” Crist said.

Crist did not say what’s next for his future. He introduced his fiancée Chelsea on election night and said he looked forward to finally being able to get married.