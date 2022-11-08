TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three amendments to Florida’s Constitution are on the ballot in the November midterm. All three focus on different facets of the state’s statutes.

Amendment 1 creates a property tax adjustment exemption for renovations that improve resistance to storm and flood damage.

Amendment 2 allows voters to abolish or preserve the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. If the commission is retained, it would remain in place through 2037.

Amendment 3 gives a tax exemption on homesteads, allowing thousands of dollars in savings to teachers, law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services professionals, active duty members of the United States Armed Forces, and Florida National Guard members.

