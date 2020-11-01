Hillsborough and 4 other Tampa Bay counties wrapping up early voting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is the last day to cast early votes in the Tampa Bay area.

Halloween marked the last day of early voting for Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, and Pasco counties: Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties wrap up early voting Sunday.

If you’re voting early and in person, make sure to bring a valid photo identification and a signature identification to your early voting site. Voters are allowed to vote at any early voting site that’s open within your county – it doesn’t have to be your specific precinct or regular poll location.

Here is when and where you can vote in each county:

Hillsborough County

Early voting in Hillsborough County takes place from Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1.

The county has 26 locations that are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for voters to come and cast their ballots.

Amalie Arena

  • 401 Channelside Dr in Tampa

Apollo Beach Recreation Center

  • 664 Golf and Sea Blvd in Apollo Beach

Austin Davis Public Library

  • 17808 Wayne Rd in Odessa

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

  • 1906 Bloomingdale Ave in Valrico

Bruton Memorial Library

  • 302 W McLendon St in Plant City

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

  • 2607 E Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd in Tampa

Fred B. Karl County Center

  • 601 E Kennedy Blvd in Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

  • 3910 S Manhattan Ave in Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library

  • 2902 West Bearss Avenue in Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

  • 11211 Countryway Blvd in Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library

  • 10001 Cross Creek Blvd in Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library

  • 8916 North Blvd in Tampa

Northdale Recreation Center

  • 15550 Spring Pine Dr in Tampa

Northwest Regional Office

  • 4575 Gunn Hwy in Tampa

Port Tampa Community Center

  • 4702 W McCoy St in Tampa

Providence West Community Center

  • 5405 Providence Rd in Riverview

Raymond James Stadium: Voting Entrance on Himes

  • 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa

Riverview Branch Library

  • 10509 Riverview Dr in Riverview

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

  • 2514 N Falkenburg Rd in Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library

  • 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

Southeast Regional Office

  • 10020-S US Highway 301 in Riverview

Temple Terrace Public Library

  • 202 Bullard Pkwy in Temple Terrace

Town N Country Regional Public Library

  • 7606 Paula Drive in Tampa

USF TECO Hall (Anchin Center)

  • 4110 USF Apple Dr. in Tampa

University Area Community Center

  • 14013 N 22nd St in Tampa

West Tampa Branch Library

  • 2312 W Union St in Tampa

Voters in Hillsborough County can check online to see what the wait times are for each early voting site.

Manatee County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Manatee County and wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 1.

There are six locations throughout the county where voters can go to take part in early voting. The polling locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

FL Dept. of Transportation Office

  • 14000 SR 64 E in Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

  • 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Utilities Admin Office

  • 4410 66th St W in Bradenton

Palmetto Library

  • 923 6th St W in Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library

  • 6750 US Hwy 301 in Ellenton

Supervisor of Elections Office

  • 600 301 Blvd W in Bradenton

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett told 8 On Your Side he hopes voters take advantage of the 14 days of early voting in Manatee. He expects somewhere between 65 to 75% of voters will have already voted by the time Election Day arrives.

Pinellas County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 and ends Sunday, Nov. 1 in Pinellas County.

There are five early voting locations that will be open daily form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office: County Courthouse

  • 315 Court St., Room 117 in Clearwater
  • Voter parking spots will be designated in parking lot

Supervisor of Elections Office: Election Service Center

  • 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center in Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office: County Building

  • 501 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg

The Centre of Palm Harbor

  • 1500 16th St. in Palm Harbor

SPC Allstate Center

  • 3200 34th St. S in St. Petersburg

Polk County

Early voting in Polk County will take place from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

The county has nine early voting locations set up that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Polk Street Community Center

  • 1255 Polk St in Bartow

Polk County Sheriff’s NE District Office

  • 1100 Dunson Rd in Davenport

Haines City Library

  • 111 N 6th St in Haines City

Polk County Government Center

  • 930 E Parker St in Lakeland

Simpson Park Community Center

  • 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave in Lakeland

James P. Austin Community Center

  • 315 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd N in Lake Wales

Mulberry Civic Center

  • 901 NE 5th St in Mulberry

Poinciana Community Center

  • 395 Marigold Ave in Poinciana

Gill Jones NE Polk County Government Center

  • 3425 Lake Alfred Rd in Winter Haven

“Early voting is expected to draw a record number of voters this year, so there may be some lines at times,” Polk County Supervisor of Election Lori Edwards told 8 On Your Side. “I don’t expect anyone to have to wait multiple hours as has been reported in other states.”

Edwards pointed out there are more Election Day precincts than there are early voting locations.

“As a result, lines are almost always shorter at Election Day polling location,” she said. “So here’s my tip for voters: If you want to vote in person, and your schedule permits, vote at your Election Day polling location between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. That’s usually the least busy time to vote.”

Sarasota

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Sarasota County and ends Sunday, Nov. 1.

There are eight early voting locations set up throughout the county that are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day of early voting.

Supervisor of Elections Office: Terrace Building

  • 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota

Supervisor of Elections Office: RL Anderson Building

  • 4000 Tamiami Trail S. in Venice

Supervisor of Elections Office: Biscayne Plaza

  • 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port

Sarasota Square Mall

  • 8201 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota

North Sarasota Library

  • 2801 Newtown Blvd in Sarasota

Fruitville Library

  • 100 Apex Rd in Sarasota

Shannon Staub Library

  • 4675 Career Lane in North Port

Bee Ridge Park

  • 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Rd in Sarasota

