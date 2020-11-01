Hillsborough and 4 other Tampa Bay counties wrapping up early voting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is the last day to cast early votes in the Tampa Bay area.

Halloween marked the last day of early voting for Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, and Pasco counties: Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties wrap up early voting Sunday.

If you’re voting early and in person, make sure to bring a valid photo identification and a signature identification to your early voting site. Voters are allowed to vote at any early voting site that’s open within your county – it doesn’t have to be your specific precinct or regular poll location.

Here is when and where you can vote in each county:

Hillsborough County

Early voting in Hillsborough County takes place from Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1.

The county has 26 locations that are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for voters to come and cast their ballots.

Amalie Arena

401 Channelside Dr in Tampa

Apollo Beach Recreation Center

664 Golf and Sea Blvd in Apollo Beach

Austin Davis Public Library

17808 Wayne Rd in Odessa

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

1906 Bloomingdale Ave in Valrico

Bruton Memorial Library

302 W McLendon St in Plant City

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

2607 E Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd in Tampa

Fred B. Karl County Center

601 E Kennedy Blvd in Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

3910 S Manhattan Ave in Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library

2902 West Bearss Avenue in Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

11211 Countryway Blvd in Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library

10001 Cross Creek Blvd in Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library

8916 North Blvd in Tampa

Northdale Recreation Center

15550 Spring Pine Dr in Tampa

Northwest Regional Office

4575 Gunn Hwy in Tampa

Port Tampa Community Center

4702 W McCoy St in Tampa

Providence West Community Center

5405 Providence Rd in Riverview

Raymond James Stadium: Voting Entrance on Himes

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa

Riverview Branch Library

10509 Riverview Dr in Riverview

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

2514 N Falkenburg Rd in Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library

15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

Southeast Regional Office

10020-S US Highway 301 in Riverview

Temple Terrace Public Library

202 Bullard Pkwy in Temple Terrace

Town N Country Regional Public Library

7606 Paula Drive in Tampa

USF TECO Hall (Anchin Center)

4110 USF Apple Dr. in Tampa

University Area Community Center

14013 N 22nd St in Tampa

West Tampa Branch Library

2312 W Union St in Tampa

Voters in Hillsborough County can check online to see what the wait times are for each early voting site.

Manatee County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Manatee County and wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 1.

There are six locations throughout the county where voters can go to take part in early voting. The polling locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

FL Dept. of Transportation Office

14000 SR 64 E in Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Utilities Admin Office

4410 66th St W in Bradenton

Palmetto Library

923 6th St W in Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library

6750 US Hwy 301 in Ellenton

Supervisor of Elections Office

600 301 Blvd W in Bradenton

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett told 8 On Your Side he hopes voters take advantage of the 14 days of early voting in Manatee. He expects somewhere between 65 to 75% of voters will have already voted by the time Election Day arrives.

Pinellas County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 and ends Sunday, Nov. 1 in Pinellas County.

There are five early voting locations that will be open daily form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office: County Courthouse

315 Court St., Room 117 in Clearwater

Voter parking spots will be designated in parking lot

Supervisor of Elections Office: Election Service Center

13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center in Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office: County Building

501 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg

The Centre of Palm Harbor

1500 16th St. in Palm Harbor

SPC Allstate Center

3200 34th St. S in St. Petersburg

Polk County

Early voting in Polk County will take place from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

The county has nine early voting locations set up that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Polk Street Community Center

1255 Polk St in Bartow

Polk County Sheriff’s NE District Office

1100 Dunson Rd in Davenport

Haines City Library

111 N 6th St in Haines City

Polk County Government Center

930 E Parker St in Lakeland

Simpson Park Community Center

1725 Martin L King Jr Ave in Lakeland

James P. Austin Community Center

315 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd N in Lake Wales

Mulberry Civic Center

901 NE 5th St in Mulberry

Poinciana Community Center

395 Marigold Ave in Poinciana

Gill Jones NE Polk County Government Center

3425 Lake Alfred Rd in Winter Haven

“Early voting is expected to draw a record number of voters this year, so there may be some lines at times,” Polk County Supervisor of Election Lori Edwards told 8 On Your Side. “I don’t expect anyone to have to wait multiple hours as has been reported in other states.”

Edwards pointed out there are more Election Day precincts than there are early voting locations.

“As a result, lines are almost always shorter at Election Day polling location,” she said. “So here’s my tip for voters: If you want to vote in person, and your schedule permits, vote at your Election Day polling location between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. That’s usually the least busy time to vote.”

Sarasota

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Sarasota County and ends Sunday, Nov. 1.

There are eight early voting locations set up throughout the county that are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day of early voting.

Supervisor of Elections Office: Terrace Building

2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota

Supervisor of Elections Office: RL Anderson Building

4000 Tamiami Trail S. in Venice

Supervisor of Elections Office: Biscayne Plaza

13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port

Sarasota Square Mall

8201 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota

North Sarasota Library

2801 Newtown Blvd in Sarasota

Fruitville Library

100 Apex Rd in Sarasota

Shannon Staub Library

4675 Career Lane in North Port

Bee Ridge Park

4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Rd in Sarasota

LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: