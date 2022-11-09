TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The November 2022 midterm elections in Florida are essentially over, with the most heated races decided and the political sphere turning to what comes next.

The big contests – the governor, the U.S. Senate, and U.S. House District 13, were all won with comfortable Republican margins. The same was true for the state cabinet positions.

Gov. DeSantis wins reelection

Generally, preliminary vote tallies from the Florida Department of State show a clean sweep when it comes to the highest offices in Florida, with Ron DeSantis winning reelection against Democratic challenger Charlie Crist with nearly 1.5 million more votes.

Familiar faces in Florida cabinet

In the race for Attorney General, Republican incumbent Ashley Moody won by similar margins, taking more than 1.5 million more votes than Democrat Aramis Ayala.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also won his race for reelection, beating Democratic challenger Adam Hattersley also by more than 1 million votes.

The only cabinet race to not feature a Republican incumbent still ended with a familiar face in Florida politics winning. Former State Senate President Wilton Simpson beat Democrat Naomi Esther Blemur with roughly 60% of the vote, in a similar margin level to the governor’s race and the other cabinet positions.

Rubio defeats Demings

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also won his reelection, beating his Democratic opponent, U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings, by more than a million votes.

Congressional district races

In Tampa Bay, Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, beat Eric Lynn for U.S. House District 13, taking Crist’s former congressional seat in St. Petersburg. Nearby in the Tampa area, former Republican Secretary of State Laurel Lee beat Democratic candidate Alan Cohn, a former investigative journalist, for the U.S. House District 15 seat.

Democrat Kathy Castor won her race for reelection, beating her Republican challenger, James Judge for U.S. House. It’s her ninth congressional term in Congress.

Candidates for U.S. House and U.S. Senate, as well as governor, have since conceded their races, after results came in and races were called.

Florida amendments denied

Additionally, three Constitutional Amendments for Florida failed to clear a 60% approval threshold across the state and did not pass into law.