Election Day 2020: What to know before heading to the polls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is your local election headquarters.

Monday is Election Eve, and with less than 24 hours before polls open, candidates are making a final push to win over undecided voters.

8 is On Your Side to help voters make Tuesday go as smooth as possible.

On Tuesday, be sure to have you photo ID and a mask with you before entering your polling place. If your ID does not have your signature on it, you will be asked to provide one that does.

According to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office website, of the following forms of photo identification are acceptable:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee ID

The supervisor of elections office suggests bringing your sample ballot with you to the polling place, marked with your plan to help you research ahead of time and to help keep lines down the day of.

During early voting, you could vote in any of the 26 voting sites in Hillsborough County. That’s different from election day when you must vote in the polling place assigned to your precinct.

If you try to vote at the wrong polling place, your vote will not count.

Every election, some polling places have to change, look yours up here before you go so you’re not scrambling the day of.

The supervisor of elections said they have to upload all the early vote results into the election server by Monday.

“You’re going to see a tremendous amount of votes recorded,” said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. “But remember in Florida we don’t certify the election until 12 days after the election. But you’re going to see a lot of votes.”

If you still have a mail-in ballot, you can turn it in in-person at one of the Supervisors of Election Offices by Tuesday.

“It’s too late to put it in the mail. You need to drop it in any of the early voting boxes during early voting hours or any of my offices, but it has to be in my office by 7 pm on election day,” Latimer said.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: