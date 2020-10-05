Election 2020: Tampa Bay sees influx in voters this election cycle

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – With less than 30 days until the presidential election, Monday marks the final day for Floridians to register to vote on Nov. 3.

If you register before the midnight deadline, you’ll join more than 14 million active registered voters across the Sunshine State.

Since Florida is a notorious swing state known for close-call elections, the state’s electorate is constantly evolving. That means the demographics of those filling out ballots this year are significantly different from the demographics of the voters who participated in the 2016 election.

Nearly 7,000 more voters in Hillsborough County were registered to a minor party in 2016 than this year’s election cycle. But more than 41,000 additional voters have no party affiliation this year compared to 2016.

Republican voters in Pasco County have increased by more than 26,000 in the last four years, while Democrat voters in Pasco have increased by more than 10,000.

Statewide, however, the margin between the two parties is razor thin.

According to data from the Florida Division of Elections, new voter registration in the state is up by 6 percent compared to the last presidential election year. There are about 184,000 more newly-registered Democrats than Republicans.

Voter registration can be completed online.

8 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters and has broken down the amendments on Florida’s ballot this year as well as precinct changes for in-person voting.

LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: