Election 2020: Tampa Bay politicians congratulate Biden, Harris on projected win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Messages of congratulations are coming in for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris from local Tampa Bay politicians.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor tweeted her congratulations, saying “looking forward to working together on ways to continue Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow and unifying our nation. #TampaTogether

St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman said, “Our nation may be polarized & feel broken at times, but the majority of voters chose the candidate that ran on hope, stability and a better, [with a sunshine emoji] tomorrow.”

Representative Kathy Castor quote-tweeted a video from the president-elect offering her congratulations.

Former Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn quote-tweeted Biden’s video with a simple message of “truth.”

