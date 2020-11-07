Election 2020: Tampa Bay politicians congratulate Biden, Harris on projected win

FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo then Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Messages of congratulations are coming in for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris from local Tampa Bay politicians.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor tweeted her congratulations, saying “looking forward to working together on ways to continue Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow and unifying our nation. #TampaTogether“

Congratulations @joebiden and @KamalaHarris! Looking forward to working together on ways to continue Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow and unifying our nation. #TampaTogether — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) November 7, 2020

St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman said, “Our nation may be polarized & feel broken at times, but the majority of voters chose the candidate that ran on hope, stability and a better, [with a sunshine emoji] tomorrow.”

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and our history-making Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! Our nation may be polarized & feel broken at times, but the majority of voters chose the candidate that ran on hope, stability and a better, ☀️ tomorrow. Let's move forward! — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) November 7, 2020

Representative Kathy Castor quote-tweeted a video from the president-elect offering her congratulations.

Congratulations, President-Elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris – making history! 🇺🇸



President-Elect Biden has won the 270 electoral votes necessary to elect him President, and American democracy has proven strong in the face of an extremely close election. https://t.co/9RQ9INQ52K — Kathy Castor (@KathyCastorFL) November 7, 2020

Former Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn quote-tweeted Biden’s video with a simple message of “truth.”

This story will be updated…