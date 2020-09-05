Election 2020: Dates to know ahead of November’s general election

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re not registered to vote yet in Florida, you’re running out of time.

Saturday marks one month until the registration deadline to vote in this year’s general election in Florida. We’re also now less than two months away from the election.

Here are some of the dates you need to know if you’re planning on voting this year:

Voter registration deadline

The last day you can register to vote in Florida is Oct. 5, 2020 – or 29 days before the general election.

If you’re not sure whether or not you’re registered to vote, you can check your voter status on the Department of State website.

If you’re not registered to vote – or you are but want to update your information – you can do so online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

Vote-by-mail deadlines

If you’ve never voted by mail but want to for the general election in November, you will have to request a ballot. The last day you’re able to request a mail ballot in Florida is Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

If you’re voting by mail, your ballot must be returned and received by 7 p.m. on Election Day – Nov. 3. The Department of State recommends voting and sending your ballot back as soon as you can.

“The United States Postal Service recommends that domestic nonmilitary voters mail back their voted ballots at least one week before the Election Day deadline to account for any unforeseen events or weather issues,” the Department of State website says.

If you’re voting by mail, you can also return your ballot to secure drop boxes located at your supervisor of elections offices and early voting sites. You can check your local elections supervisor’s website for drop box locations.

You can learn more about mail-in voting on the Department of State website.

Early voting

The mandatory early voting period for the 2020 general election in Florida is Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. The supervisor of elections in each county, however, is allowed to offer additional days of early voting.

You can check when early voting begins and ends in your county on your local supervisor of elections website.

Election Day

Election Day this year is Nov. 3. If you choose to vote in person on Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you are standing in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your vote.

LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: