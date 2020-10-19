Early voting: When and where you can vote early in Tampa Bay area counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Election Day is still a couple weeks away but voting is already underway in Florida and is expected to ramp up with the start of early voting Monday.

Florida’s Department of State requires counties to open early voting from at least Saturday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 31 this year. But most counties in the Tampa Bay area decided to offer more days of early voting to give voters more opportunity to make their voices heard.

If you’re voting by mail, make sure to bring a valid photo identification and a signature identification to your early voting site. Voters are allowed to vote at any early voting site that’s open within your county – it doesn’t have to be your specific precinct or regular poll location.

Here’s when early voting starts and where it takes place in each Tampa Bay area county:

Citrus County

Early voting in Citrus County starts Oct. 19 and ends Oct. 31. The county has four early voting locations set up. All four will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Central Ridge Library

425 W Roosevelt Blvd in Beverly Hills

Phone: (352) 746-6622

Supervisor of Elections Office

West Citrus Government Center: 1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd in Crystal River

Phone: (352) 564-7120

Homosassa Public Library

4100 S Grandmarch Ave in Homosassa

Phone: (352) 628-5626

Inverness City Hall

212 W Main St in Inverness

Phone: (352) 726-2611

Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Susan Gill says if people want to avoid lines at early voting, there are times to go cast your ballot that are usually quieter than others.

“For voters wanting to avoid lines, we offer a few hints to make your voting experience easier. The first day of early voting, which this election is Monday, Oct. 19, is traditionally the busiest day. The slowest times are from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Sunday, Oct. 25 will be the slowest day,” Gill said. “Above all, we ask voters to be patient, respectful and courteous to fellow voters and election workers.”

Hardee County

Early voting in Hardee County starts Thursday, Oct. 22 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31.

The county has one early voting location set up from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Hardee County Public Library Meeting Room

315 N. 6th Ave. in Wauchula

Hernando County

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 19 in Hernando County and wraps up on Oct. 31.

The county has five early voting locations set up that will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Forest Oaks Supervisor of Elections Office

7443 Forest Oaks Blvd in Spring Hill

Spring Hill Branch Library

9220 Spring Hill Dr in Spring Hill

South Brooksville Community Center

601 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Brooksville

East Hernando Branch Library

6457 Windmere Rd in Brooksville

Hernando County Utilities Department

15365 Cortez Blvd in Brooksville

Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson says if voters want to avoid lines, they can check the status and wait times of the five sites online.

“Avoid peak times – first thing in the morning and at lunch. Voters also need to remember we are open on Saturdays and Sundays,” Anderson said. “We are encouraging people to bring their pre-marked sample ballot to help save time once inside the polling room. Voters also need to make sure their information is up to date prior to entering polling room.”

Highlands County

Early voting in Highlands County runs from Thursday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Oct. 31.

There will be three early voting locations set up throughout the county where voters can cast their ballots between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Kenilworth Operations Center

4500 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring

Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers

123 East Pine St. in Avon Park

Lake Placid Town Government Center

1069 U.S. Hwy. 27 North in Lake Placid

“This is your chance to get it done early and avoid possible lines at the polling places, especially at the larger precincts,” Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said on her website.

Hillsborough County

Early voting in Hillsborough County takes place from Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1.

The county has 26 locations that are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for voters to come and cast their ballots.

Amalie Arena

401 Channelside Dr in Tampa

Apollo Beach Recreation Center

664 Golf and Sea Blvd in Apollo Beach

Austin Davis Public Library

17808 Wayne Rd in Odessa

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

1906 Bloomingdale Ave in Valrico

Bruton Memorial Library

302 W McLendon St in Plant City

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

2607 E Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd in Tampa

Fred B. Karl County Center

601 E Kennedy Blvd in Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

3910 S Manhattan Ave in Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library

2902 West Bearss Avenue in Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

11211 Countryway Blvd in Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library

10001 Cross Creek Blvd in Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library

8916 North Blvd in Tampa

Northdale Recreation Center

15550 Spring Pine Dr in Tampa

Northwest Regional Office

4575 Gunn Hwy in Tampa

Port Tampa Community Center

4702 W McCoy St in Tampa

Providence West Community Center

5405 Providence Rd in Riverview

Raymond James Stadium: Voting Entrance on Himes

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa

Riverview Branch Library

10509 Riverview Dr in Riverview

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

2514 N Falkenburg Rd in Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library

15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

Southeast Regional Office

10020-S US Highway 301 in Riverview

Temple Terrace Public Library

202 Bullard Pkwy in Temple Terrace

Town N Country Regional Public Library

7606 Paula Drive in Tampa

USF TECO Hall (Anchin Center)

4110 USF Apple Dr. in Tampa

University Area Community Center

14013 N 22nd St in Tampa

West Tampa Branch Library

2312 W Union St in Tampa

Voters in Hillsborough County can check online to see what the wait times are for each early voting site.

“We are a large county and I want our voters to have plenty of options, so I’ve added extra sites and we will be open the maximum number of days and hours allowed by law,” Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said in a statement. “In these uncertain times, I encourage voters to vote early if you can. If you get sick, or someone you care for gets sick, you may not be able

to vote on Election Day.”

Latimer told 8 On Your Side there could be lines at the polls on Monday because the county usually sees a lot of enthusiasm and this year they have to follow CDC guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to remind voters that we have 14 days of Early Voting in our county, so if they go Tuesday or Wednesday, it’s likely to be less busy than on Monday,” he said.

Manatee County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Manatee County and wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 1.

There are six locations throughout the county where voters can go to take part in early voting. The polling locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

FL Dept. of Transportation Office

14000 SR 64 E in Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Utilities Admin Office

4410 66th St W in Bradenton

Palmetto Library

923 6th St W in Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library

6750 US Hwy 301 in Ellenton

Supervisor of Elections Office

600 301 Blvd W in Bradenton

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett told 8 On Your Side he hopes voters take advantage of the 14 days of early voting in Manatee. He expects somewhere between 65 to 75% of voters will have already voted by the time Election Day arrives.

Pasco County

Early voting in Pasco County is scheduled to take place from Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 31.

The county has more than a dozen early voting locations that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

East Pasco Government Center

14236 6th St in Dade City

Alice Hall Community Center

38116 5th Ave in Zephyrhills

New River Library

34043 State Rd. 54 in Wesley Chapel

Advent Health Center Ice

3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd in Wesley Chapel

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex

3032 Collier Parkway in Land O’ Lakes

Pasco County Utilities Admin Building

19420 Central Blvd in Land O’ Lakes

Odessa Community Center

1627 Chesapeake Dr in Odessa

West Pasco Government Center

8731 Citizens Dr, Ste 110 in New Port Richey

Regency Park Library

9701 Little Rd in New Port Richey

South Holiday Library

4649 Mile Stretch Dr in Holiday

Hudson Library

8012 Library Rd in Hudson

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus

3021 Sports Coast Way in Wesley Chapel

Veterans Memorial Park

14333 Hicks Rd in Hudson

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex

2830 Gulf Trace Blvd in Holiday

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley told 8 On Your Side his office anticipates lines, saying it’s inevitable. But he hopes voters take advantage of the different options they have for casting ballots.

Pinellas County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 and ends Sunday, Nov. 1 in Pinellas County.

There are five early voting locations that will be open daily form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office: County Courthouse

315 Court St., Room 117 in Clearwater

Voter parking spots will be designated in parking lot

Supervisor of Elections Office: Election Service Center

13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center in Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office: County Building

501 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg

The Centre of Palm Harbor

1500 16th St. in Palm Harbor

SPC Allstate Center

3200 34th St. S in St. Petersburg

Polk County

Early voting in Polk County will take place from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

The county has nine early voting locations set up that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Polk Street Community Center

1255 Polk St in Bartow

Polk County Sheriff’s NE District Office

1100 Dunson Rd in Davenport

Haines City Library

111 N 6th St in Haines City

Polk County Government Center

930 E Parker St in Lakeland

Simpson Park Community Center

1725 Martin L King Jr Ave in Lakeland

James P. Austin Community Center

315 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd N in Lake Wales

Mulberry Civic Center

901 NE 5th St in Mulberry

Poinciana Community Center

395 Marigold Ave in Poinciana

Gill Jones NE Polk County Government Center

3425 Lake Alfred Rd in Winter Haven

“Early voting is expected to draw a record number of voters this year, so there may be some lines at times,” Polk County Supervisor of Election Lori Edwards told 8 On Your Side. “I don’t expect anyone to have to wait multiple hours as has been reported in other states.”

Edwards pointed out there are more Election Day precincts than there are early voting locations.

“As a result, lines are almost always shorter at Election Day polling location,” she said. “So here’s my tip for voters: If you want to vote in person, and your schedule permits, vote at your Election Day polling location between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. That’s usually the least busy time to vote.”

Sarasota

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Sarasota County and ends Sunday, Nov. 1.

There are eight early voting locations set up throughout the county that are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day of early voting.

Supervisor of Elections Office: Terrace Building

2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota

Supervisor of Elections Office: RL Anderson Building

4000 Tamiami Trail S. in Venice

Supervisor of Elections Office: Biscayne Plaza

13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port

Sarasota Square Mall

8201 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota

North Sarasota Library

2801 Newtown Blvd in Sarasota

Fruitville Library

100 Apex Rd in Sarasota

Shannon Staub Library

4675 Career Lane in North Port

Bee Ridge Park

4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Rd in Sarasota

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner released a statement Thursday encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting if they want to vote in-person.

“Due to a multi-page ballot, expected high voter turnout and the need for social distancing and sanitizing procedures at polling places, we could see longer wait times and possible lines on Election Day,” Turner said. “So I am asking voters to help us to minimize election day stress for themselves and elections officials by choosing to vote early, whenever possible.”

