Early voting: When and where you can vote early in Tampa Bay area counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Election Day is still a couple weeks away but voting is already underway in Florida and is expected to ramp up with the start of early voting Monday.
Florida’s Department of State requires counties to open early voting from at least Saturday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 31 this year. But most counties in the Tampa Bay area decided to offer more days of early voting to give voters more opportunity to make their voices heard.
If you’re voting by mail, make sure to bring a valid photo identification and a signature identification to your early voting site. Voters are allowed to vote at any early voting site that’s open within your county – it doesn’t have to be your specific precinct or regular poll location.
Here’s when early voting starts and where it takes place in each Tampa Bay area county:
Citrus County
Early voting in Citrus County starts Oct. 19 and ends Oct. 31. The county has four early voting locations set up. All four will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Central Ridge Library
- 425 W Roosevelt Blvd in Beverly Hills
- Phone: (352) 746-6622
Supervisor of Elections Office
- West Citrus Government Center: 1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd in Crystal River
- Phone: (352) 564-7120
Homosassa Public Library
- 4100 S Grandmarch Ave in Homosassa
- Phone: (352) 628-5626
Inverness City Hall
- 212 W Main St in Inverness
- Phone: (352) 726-2611
Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Susan Gill says if people want to avoid lines at early voting, there are times to go cast your ballot that are usually quieter than others.
“For voters wanting to avoid lines, we offer a few hints to make your voting experience easier. The first day of early voting, which this election is Monday, Oct. 19, is traditionally the busiest day. The slowest times are from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Sunday, Oct. 25 will be the slowest day,” Gill said. “Above all, we ask voters to be patient, respectful and courteous to fellow voters and election workers.”
Hardee County
Early voting in Hardee County starts Thursday, Oct. 22 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31.
The county has one early voting location set up from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
Hardee County Public Library Meeting Room
- 315 N. 6th Ave. in Wauchula
Hernando County
Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 19 in Hernando County and wraps up on Oct. 31.
The county has five early voting locations set up that will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Forest Oaks Supervisor of Elections Office
- 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd in Spring Hill
Spring Hill Branch Library
- 9220 Spring Hill Dr in Spring Hill
South Brooksville Community Center
- 601 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Brooksville
East Hernando Branch Library
- 6457 Windmere Rd in Brooksville
Hernando County Utilities Department
- 15365 Cortez Blvd in Brooksville
Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson says if voters want to avoid lines, they can check the status and wait times of the five sites online.
“Avoid peak times – first thing in the morning and at lunch. Voters also need to remember we are open on Saturdays and Sundays,” Anderson said. “We are encouraging people to bring their pre-marked sample ballot to help save time once inside the polling room. Voters also need to make sure their information is up to date prior to entering polling room.”
Highlands County
Early voting in Highlands County runs from Thursday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Oct. 31.
There will be three early voting locations set up throughout the county where voters can cast their ballots between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.
Kenilworth Operations Center
- 4500 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring
Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers
- 123 East Pine St. in Avon Park
Lake Placid Town Government Center
- 1069 U.S. Hwy. 27 North in Lake Placid
“This is your chance to get it done early and avoid possible lines at the polling places, especially at the larger precincts,” Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said on her website.
Hillsborough County
Early voting in Hillsborough County takes place from Monday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 1.
The county has 26 locations that are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for voters to come and cast their ballots.
Amalie Arena
- 401 Channelside Dr in Tampa
Apollo Beach Recreation Center
- 664 Golf and Sea Blvd in Apollo Beach
Austin Davis Public Library
- 17808 Wayne Rd in Odessa
Bloomingdale Regional Public Library
- 1906 Bloomingdale Ave in Valrico
Bruton Memorial Library
- 302 W McLendon St in Plant City
C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
- 2607 E Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd in Tampa
Fred B. Karl County Center
- 601 E Kennedy Blvd in Tampa
Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
- 3910 S Manhattan Ave in Tampa
Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library
- 2902 West Bearss Avenue in Tampa
Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library
- 11211 Countryway Blvd in Tampa
New Tampa Regional Library
- 10001 Cross Creek Blvd in Tampa
North Tampa Branch Library
- 8916 North Blvd in Tampa
Northdale Recreation Center
- 15550 Spring Pine Dr in Tampa
Northwest Regional Office
- 4575 Gunn Hwy in Tampa
Port Tampa Community Center
- 4702 W McCoy St in Tampa
Providence West Community Center
- 5405 Providence Rd in Riverview
Raymond James Stadium: Voting Entrance on Himes
- 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa
Riverview Branch Library
- 10509 Riverview Dr in Riverview
Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center
- 2514 N Falkenburg Rd in Tampa
SouthShore Regional Library
- 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin
Southeast Regional Office
- 10020-S US Highway 301 in Riverview
Temple Terrace Public Library
- 202 Bullard Pkwy in Temple Terrace
Town N Country Regional Public Library
- 7606 Paula Drive in Tampa
USF TECO Hall (Anchin Center)
- 4110 USF Apple Dr. in Tampa
University Area Community Center
- 14013 N 22nd St in Tampa
West Tampa Branch Library
- 2312 W Union St in Tampa
Voters in Hillsborough County can check online to see what the wait times are for each early voting site.
“We are a large county and I want our voters to have plenty of options, so I’ve added extra sites and we will be open the maximum number of days and hours allowed by law,” Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said in a statement. “In these uncertain times, I encourage voters to vote early if you can. If you get sick, or someone you care for gets sick, you may not be able
to vote on Election Day.”
Latimer told 8 On Your Side there could be lines at the polls on Monday because the county usually sees a lot of enthusiasm and this year they have to follow CDC guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I want to remind voters that we have 14 days of Early Voting in our county, so if they go Tuesday or Wednesday, it’s likely to be less busy than on Monday,” he said.
Manatee County
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Manatee County and wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 1.
There are six locations throughout the county where voters can go to take part in early voting. The polling locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.
FL Dept. of Transportation Office
- 14000 SR 64 E in Bradenton
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall
- 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd in Lakewood Ranch
Manatee County Utilities Admin Office
- 4410 66th St W in Bradenton
Palmetto Library
- 923 6th St W in Palmetto
Rocky Bluff Library
- 6750 US Hwy 301 in Ellenton
Supervisor of Elections Office
- 600 301 Blvd W in Bradenton
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett told 8 On Your Side he hopes voters take advantage of the 14 days of early voting in Manatee. He expects somewhere between 65 to 75% of voters will have already voted by the time Election Day arrives.
Pasco County
Early voting in Pasco County is scheduled to take place from Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 31.
The county has more than a dozen early voting locations that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
East Pasco Government Center
- 14236 6th St in Dade City
Alice Hall Community Center
- 38116 5th Ave in Zephyrhills
New River Library
- 34043 State Rd. 54 in Wesley Chapel
Advent Health Center Ice
- 3173 Cypress Ridge Blvd in Wesley Chapel
Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex
- 3032 Collier Parkway in Land O’ Lakes
Pasco County Utilities Admin Building
- 19420 Central Blvd in Land O’ Lakes
Odessa Community Center
- 1627 Chesapeake Dr in Odessa
West Pasco Government Center
- 8731 Citizens Dr, Ste 110 in New Port Richey
Regency Park Library
- 9701 Little Rd in New Port Richey
South Holiday Library
- 4649 Mile Stretch Dr in Holiday
Hudson Library
- 8012 Library Rd in Hudson
Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus
- 3021 Sports Coast Way in Wesley Chapel
Veterans Memorial Park
- 14333 Hicks Rd in Hudson
J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex
- 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd in Holiday
Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley told 8 On Your Side his office anticipates lines, saying it’s inevitable. But he hopes voters take advantage of the different options they have for casting ballots.
Pinellas County
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 and ends Sunday, Nov. 1 in Pinellas County.
There are five early voting locations that will be open daily form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Supervisor of Elections Office: County Courthouse
- 315 Court St., Room 117 in Clearwater
- Voter parking spots will be designated in parking lot
Supervisor of Elections Office: Election Service Center
- 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center in Largo
Supervisor of Elections Office: County Building
- 501 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg
The Centre of Palm Harbor
- 1500 16th St. in Palm Harbor
SPC Allstate Center
- 3200 34th St. S in St. Petersburg
Polk County
Early voting in Polk County will take place from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.
The county has nine early voting locations set up that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Polk Street Community Center
- 1255 Polk St in Bartow
Polk County Sheriff’s NE District Office
- 1100 Dunson Rd in Davenport
Haines City Library
- 111 N 6th St in Haines City
Polk County Government Center
- 930 E Parker St in Lakeland
Simpson Park Community Center
- 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave in Lakeland
James P. Austin Community Center
- 315 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd N in Lake Wales
Mulberry Civic Center
- 901 NE 5th St in Mulberry
Poinciana Community Center
- 395 Marigold Ave in Poinciana
Gill Jones NE Polk County Government Center
- 3425 Lake Alfred Rd in Winter Haven
“Early voting is expected to draw a record number of voters this year, so there may be some lines at times,” Polk County Supervisor of Election Lori Edwards told 8 On Your Side. “I don’t expect anyone to have to wait multiple hours as has been reported in other states.”
Edwards pointed out there are more Election Day precincts than there are early voting locations.
“As a result, lines are almost always shorter at Election Day polling location,” she said. “So here’s my tip for voters: If you want to vote in person, and your schedule permits, vote at your Election Day polling location between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. That’s usually the least busy time to vote.”
Sarasota
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 in Sarasota County and ends Sunday, Nov. 1.
There are eight early voting locations set up throughout the county that are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day of early voting.
Supervisor of Elections Office: Terrace Building
- 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota
Supervisor of Elections Office: RL Anderson Building
- 4000 Tamiami Trail S. in Venice
Supervisor of Elections Office: Biscayne Plaza
- 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port
Sarasota Square Mall
- 8201 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
North Sarasota Library
- 2801 Newtown Blvd in Sarasota
Fruitville Library
- 100 Apex Rd in Sarasota
Shannon Staub Library
- 4675 Career Lane in North Port
Bee Ridge Park
- 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Rd in Sarasota
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner released a statement Thursday encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting if they want to vote in-person.
“Due to a multi-page ballot, expected high voter turnout and the need for social distancing and sanitizing procedures at polling places, we could see longer wait times and possible lines on Election Day,” Turner said. “So I am asking voters to help us to minimize election day stress for themselves and elections officials by choosing to vote early, whenever possible.”
