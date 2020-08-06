Early voting in Tampa Bay: Find locations in your county

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Absentee voting, or mail-in voting, has been the topic of conversation as President Trump continues to tweet about the subject. A less controversial way to vote is available, though, in 70 locations across Tampa Bay.

Many early voting locations in Tampa Bay opened today, and supervisors of elections in local counties are hoping it lowers day-of voting crowds as coronavirus rages on in Florida.

In the 2016 election, nearly four million Floridians voted early, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

That number dropped to around 2.7 million in the 2018 general election.

Election officials ask you to bring up to two forms of identification that include your signature and photo.

Any of the following forms of photo identification are acceptable:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee ID

If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature. Without the correct identification, you may be given a provisional ballot to be evaluated by a canvassing board for eligibility at a later date.

To learn more about local candidates and get a look at sample ballots in your county, go to WFLA’s voter guide.

