Early voting in Tampa Bay: Find locations in your county

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Absentee voting, or mail-in voting, has been the topic of conversation as President Trump continues to tweet about the subject. A less controversial way to vote is available, though, in 70 locations across Tampa Bay.
Many early voting locations in Tampa Bay opened today, and supervisors of elections in local counties are hoping it lowers day-of voting crowds as coronavirus rages on in Florida.
In the 2016 election, nearly four million Floridians voted early, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
That number dropped to around 2.7 million in the 2018 general election.
Election officials ask you to bring up to two forms of identification that include your signature and photo.
Any of the following forms of photo identification are acceptable:
- Florida Driver License
- Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- U.S. Passport
- Debit or Credit Card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement Center ID
- Neighborhood Association ID
- Public Assistance ID
- Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)
- Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)
- Government Employee ID
If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature. Without the correct identification, you may be given a provisional ballot to be evaluated by a canvassing board for eligibility at a later date.
