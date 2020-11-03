Dr. Jill Biden delivers Election Day remarks to voters in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—In a last minute push to get votes on Election Day, Dr. Jill Biden is stumping for her husband, Joe Biden, in St. Petersburg and Tampa.

Dr. Biden spent the morning at a polling site in St. Petersburg. She greeted volunteers, supporters and voters, her aides said.

“There’s so much at stake,” Biden told reporters in St. Petersburg. “I don’t care if you’re worried about climate change, education, health care, gun control, whatever it is that you really, truly care about. It’s all at stake. And you know, character is on the ballot. Joe and Donald Trump could not be more opposite. So if you’re looking for a president that is strong and resilient, and will be a steady calm leader to get rid of this chaos of Donald Trump’s America, if you’re tired of it all, then you must vote for my husband Joe Biden.”

After visiting Pinellas County, the former Second Lady of the United States will travel across Tampa Bay and visit Casa Biden, a local Democratic election headquarters along West Columbus Drive.

Around 11:15 a.m., supporters began showing up with Biden-Harris signs in hand.

A stage is set where Dr. Biden will deliver remarks to a hand-picked group of 50 people, a person connected to the campaign said.

Dr. Biden was most recently in town on Sunday campaigning for her husband in hosting a drive-in rally in Tampa.

After her visit to Tampa Bay, Dr. Biden will head to Delaware, where she and her husband will watch election results.

LATEST ON THE ELECTION: