TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The polls are open and the votes are rolling in. News Channel 8 is tracking the very latest throughout the day to bring you the most accurate, up-to-date information this Election Day. So, who is winning the gubernatorial race?

On the ballot for Florida governor were Republican incumbent, Ron DeSantis, and Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democratic Congressman.

Both candidates have pitched their vision of a Florida that’s best for voters.

If Crist wins, he will gain control of the Sunshine State’s agencies, appointments, and executive policy. If DeSantis wins, he will stay his previously charted course for the state.

Ultimately, Floridians will choose who serves.

Those keeping a close eye on the latest election results may notice the live Florida governor vote tracker set at zero. This is because election results are not provided until after polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Once polling locations officially close their doors, results will begin to stream in the live tracker above.

As of Monday, nearly 2.3 million Floridians had voted at early polling locations and more than 2.6 million ballots had been cast by mail, according to the Florida Division of Elections. There were also about 1.7 million vote-by-mail ballots that were proved but not yet returned.

The agency did not report the results of the ballots already collected.

According to the University of North Florida’s post-gubernatorial debate poll, DeSantis maintained a “comfortable” 14-point lead in his race for reelection over Crist.

“The surprise in these numbers is that a statewide race in Florida is closer to a blowout than a recount,” said University political science professor and UNF Public Opinion Research Lab Director Dr. Michael Bender.

Similarly, a poll from the University of South Florida showed both races skewing in favor of the Republican candidate.

The poll found DeSantis to have a 52% favorable rating in comparison to Crist’s rating of 31%.

By far, the USF poll showed the biggest issue on the ballot for the governor was economic, with 80% of those surveyed saying their choice for governor is responsible for shaping the state’s future.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest Election Day coverage from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.