Biden victorious in Hillsborough County with voter turnout exceeding 2016 numbers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – More than 700,000 people voted in Hillsborough County in this year’s election. Joe Biden won a majority of the vote in Hillsborough County, but overall President Trump was declared the winner of Florida.

When it comes to Hillsborough County, more than 600,000 voters cast their ballots through early voting or mail-in ballots, while more than 100,000 people voted on Election Day.

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said voter turnout for this year’s election exceeded voter turnout in the 2016 election. After ballots were counted, Hillsborough County saw a 76% voter turnout in this election.

In 2016, a majority of the vote in Hillsborough County also went to the Democratic candidate, Hilary Clinton. According to election records, in the last 4 presidential elections, a majority of Hillsborough County voters picked the Democrat candidate.

LATEST STORIES: