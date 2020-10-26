Biden to return to Tampa in campaign’s final week

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Election Day just around the corner, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters in battleground states, including Florida.

Biden will return to the Sunshine State on Thursday for two campaign events scheduled in Tampa and Broward County, his campaign announced Monday. The news release wasn’t clear on the times and locations.

Both Trump and Biden’s campaigns have had a busy weekend of campaigning in key states.

Trump spent the night at his Mar-a-Lago resort after campaigning Friday in Florida. On Saturday, he opted to vote in-person at an early voting polling site at a public library. He spent the rest of the weekend holding events in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Biden made stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Vice President Mike Pence stumped in Florida on Saturday, while Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in Ohio.

Former President Barack Obama will be in Orlando Tuesday to campaign for Biden while President Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, holds a “Make America Great Again” event in Sarasota.

