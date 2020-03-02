Biden nabs Klobuchar, Buttigieg backing on Super Tuesday eve

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, walks to the stage during a campaign rally Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HOUSTON (AP) – Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are uniting behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing scrambles to boost the former vice president just hours before voting begins in high-stakes Super Tuesday states.

Klobuchar formally suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden on Monday, a day after Buttigieg announced his exit.

Buttigieg planned to announce his support for Biden later Monday at a rally in Dallas that Klobuchar also planned to attend. That’s according to two people familiar with Buttigieg’s decision who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Fourteen states, one U.S. territory and Democrats abroad cast ballots Tuesday.

