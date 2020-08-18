Battleground Florida: Primary election night coverage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in the Tampa Bay area and across the state of Florida cast their votes on Tuesday in several primary races that will determine which candidates earn a spot on the ballot in November’s general election. 8 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters and is bringing you full in-depth coverage.

In the Tampa Bay area, voters are weighing in on federal, state, county and district races. There are several key races that Your Local Election Headquarters is tracking:

>> Congressional primaries

>> Sheriff primaries

>> Florida House and Senate races

>> Hillsborough County commissioner and school board races

Battleground Florida’s Evan Donovan and J.B. Biunno will bring you live primary night coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET with results and in-depth analysis from political experts, including Washington D.C. correspondent Kellie Meyer.

