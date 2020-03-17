Battleground Florida: Joe Biden easily wins Democratic primary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s primary race was called Tuesday just minutes after the state’s final polls closed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden took an early lead when the first polls closed at 7 p.m. ET. The Associated Press announced Biden as the projected winner at 8:02 p.m. ET, just minutes after polls closed in areas in the Central Time Zone.

Biden held a significant lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in polls leading up to Tuesday’s race. Sanders is now Biden’s only true opponent, aside from Tulsi Gabbard who earned less than 1 percent of the vote in Florida.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump easily won his primary with almost 94 percent of the vote.

Digital anchor JB Biunno, political host Evan Donovan and Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer will be breaking down the poll results and talking about the impacts the coronavirus pandemic had on voting.