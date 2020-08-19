Anna Paulina Luna will face incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist in battle for District 13 seat

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Anna Paulina Luna is not taking tonight’s win for granted. After the votes were tallied, she came out the Republican winner in the race for District 13 in Pinellas County. She will now face incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist.

“Whether it’s my experience in the military or even having my husband there, but I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them so they believed in me, the people believed in me,” said Luna. “And I’m ready to represent the people of Pinellas County.”

Luna and her husband spent the day canvassing Pinellas County, visiting polling places in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Largo, Belleair, and Seminole. Hours before the votes were counted, she felt positive about the response from those passing by.

“Just being out there and seeing the support we’re getting from the community really shows me that people are really ready for a fresh voice,” said Luna. “And a new change.”

Luna ended up with 36% of the vote. Her closest rival was Amanda Makki with 28.5%.

Charlie Crist has been in office since 2016 after defeating Republican David Jolly.

The seat is one Republicans desperately want back, as it is one they held for decades until Crist took office.

Crist served as the 44th Governor of the State of Florida and was the education commissioner and State Attorney General before being elected to congress.

Crist’s extensive background as a public servant doesn’t concern Luna.

“Like I said earlier, people are ready for change, and I am not someone that is representing Washington D.C.,” said Luna. “I’m bought and controlled by the people of Pinellas County. I take grassroots donations and that’s who I am.”

