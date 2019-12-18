Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

WWII Navy pilot dancing through holidays, 97th birthday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Stars and Stripes Honor Flight shared a video Monday of World War II Navy pilot Chuck on their Twitter page.

The organization said Chuck was “dancing his way through the holidays on the eve of his 97th birthday.”

Happy Birthday, Chuck!

