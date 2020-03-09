Worm supermoon will light up the sky this week

Super Worm Moon “n”nEccles-on-Sea, Norfolk, UK 20th March 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The final supermoon of winter will light up the sky on Monday.

March’s full moon, also known as the worm moon, will reach peak fullness at 1:48 p.m., according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with perigee, or its closest approach to Earth in orbit. It appears 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micromoon.

“So look for the spectacularly bright moon as it rises above the horizon that evening,” the Almanac said.

Native Americans called the last full moon of winter the Worm Moon because it’s the time of year when the ground begins to soften and earthworms appear, drawing more birds to feed, according to the Almanac.

It’s the first of three supermoons in 2020. The other two will occur on April 7 and May 7.

Although the true full moon occurs Monday, the moon will look full from Sunday through Tuesday night.

