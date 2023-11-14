TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music legend Willie Nelson will perform in Clearwater next year.

Nelson will appear at The Sound outdoor venue at Coachman Park on Feb. 10, 2024, Ruth Eckerd Hall announced Tuesday.

“Since the mid-1970s, Willie Nelson has emerged as one of the most versatile, enduring, and influential talents in country music,” the event description reads. “He is known for hits such as ‘On The Road Again,’ ‘Pancho and Lefty,’ ‘Crazy’ and ‘Always on My Mind.’ Willie was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.”

Ticket prices range from $54.50 to $149.50, according to the event website. They go on-sale to the general public on Nov. 17, but Ruth Eckerd Hall members have access to an early presale.

More information about the event can be found on the Ruth Eckerd Hall website.